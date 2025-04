Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): On the occasion of Ashtami, Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath visited the Maa Pateshwari Devi temple in Balrampur on Saturday morning to offer prayers and perform puja.

He was seen interacting with children and people outside the temple.

Earlier in his message on Ashtami, the Uttar Pradesh CM said, "May Maa Mahagauri, the eighth form of Adi Shakti Maa Durga, the bestower of glory, happiness and prosperity, cover us all with her loving grace. I pray that all the troubles will be removed by the grace of Mother and life will be happy."

A devotee said, "Today is Maha Ashtami, and devotees have come to offer prayers to Maa Pateshwari Devi."

Meanwhile, the morning Aarti was held at Chhatarpur's Shri Aadya Katyayani Shaktipith Mandir in the national capital on Maha Ashtami.

The morning Aarti was also performed at the Jhandewalan Temple in the national capital. Many devotees gathered to offer prayers at Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple for Maha Ashtami Navratri.

According to Hindu mythology, the eighth day of Navratri is dedicated to Mahagauri, who attained "Gaur Varna" through rigorous penance. The name 'Mahagauri' means extremely bright. She mounts the ox.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two--Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the goddess Shakti.

'The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms. (ANI)

