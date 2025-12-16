Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday reviewed the progress of various works being done to make the state a 'One Trillion Dollar Economy'.

He has directed faster execution of departmental work and has been firm in achieving targets by the stipulated time.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Lucknow, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of works related to the 'One Trillion Dollar Economy' and budget allocation and expenditure for FY 2025-26, a release.

According to estimates, Uttar Pradesh's share of India's economy increased from 8% in 2016 to over 9% in 2024-25. The state GSDP rose from Rs 12.5 lakh crore in 2016-17 to Rs 29.78 lakh crore in 2024-25; estimated to cross Rs 36 lakh crore in 2025-26.

Conducting a department-wise review, the Chief Minister stated that Uttar Pradesh is progressing in the right direction towards becoming a One Trillion Dollar Economy and that there is significant scope for further acceleration. He directed officials to further speed up execution in this direction.

According to the release, under the Chief Minister's leadership, 93% of the GSDP target has already been achieved. Efforts are now underway to achieve a GSDP target of nearly Rs 42 lakh crore.

The Chief Minister directed that ministers should conduct monthly reviews of departmental works related to the 'One Trillion Dollar Economy' plan , with the Chief Secretary ensuring fortnightly reviews, and Additional Chief Secretaries/Principal Secretaries/Heads of Departments should carry out weekly reviews.

He emphasized that meetings should involve qualitative reviews of identified points and ensure completion of all works within stipulated timelines, the statement mentioned.

The Chief Minister further directed that real-time data of departmental works should be uploaded promptly and that the process of data collection should be further expedited. Ministers and departmental officers were instructed to maintain continuous coordination with central government officials to ensure the timely release of the central share. He also emphasised ensuring timely expenditure of allocated budgets.

The Chief Minister stated that Uttar Pradesh contributes 21% to the country's total foodgrain production. Ensuring food and nutrition security while increasing farmers' income through an effective agricultural strategy remains the government's objective.

The state's agricultural growth rate remains above 13%. In this context, CM Yogi directed that work on Seed Parks and the UP Agris project be expedited.

Stating that road safety is among the government's top priorities, CM Adityanath directed that concrete efforts be made to reduce road accidents, especially in view of fog and related conditions. He instructed the Transport Department to hold a comprehensive review meeting in this regard.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP has witnessed a record number of tourist arrivals in recent years.

Regarding the energy sector, the Chief Minister was informed that a reduction in power theft and technical losses has improved the performance of state power utilities. In the health sector, it was informed that payments received by hospitals under the PM Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) add to their income, thereby directly contributing to growth in the health sector. (ANI)

