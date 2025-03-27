Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed appointment letters to 283 medical officers of the AYUSH department at the Lok Bhavan Auditorium in Lucknow on Thursday.

The medical officers were selected by the UP Public Service Commission and UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

Speaking at the gathering, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "This ceremony of distribution of appointment letters is in itself an example of the government's intention, integrity and transparency. Inspired by PM Narendra Modi, the state government has given about 8.5 lakh government jobs to the people of the state in the last 8 years."

"I thank the UPPSC and UPSSSC from the bottom of my heart for completing the appointment process with honesty and in accordance with the government's intention," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, speaking about the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, CM Yogi said building the temple was considered impossible, but that resolve was fulfilled.

"Building a grand Ram Temple at Sri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, which was called impossible by the people, but that resolve was fulfilled," Yogi Adityanath said.

In an exclusive interview with ANI on Wednesday, CM Yogi fired back at critics, particularly West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who labelled the recent Mahakumbh event in Prayagraj as "Mrityu Kumbh" due to alleged mismanagement.

Adityanath countered that the event was actually a "Mrityunjay Mahakumbh," emphasising its success despite challenges.

He criticised opposition parties, including the Congress, RJD, and Samajwadi Party, for their negative remarks, calling them an "insult to the faith of India" and "appeasement."

"Every day from Bengal, from January 13 to February 26, 50,000 to 100,000 devotees used to come to Prayagraj. The West Bengal Government got scared to see the crowd as their railway stations and airports were filled with people heading to Prayagraj... Whether it is the West Bengal Government, the Congress, the RJD, or the Samajwadi Party, whatever they have said about the Mahakumbh is an example of their appeasement. It is an example of insulting the faith of India. But the Mahakumbh has proved that it was a Mrityunjay Mahakumbh," the UP CM stated.

He reaffirmed that 66 crore devotees and saints visited during Mahakumbh, which concluded last month, and said that such a gathering has never been witnessed before. (ANI)

