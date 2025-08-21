Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): To ensure consumer convenience and a transparent system, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) is installing smart meters on a large scale.

The target is to install 2.73 crore smart meters across the state, of which 35 lakh smart meters have already been installed. The Yogi government aims to provide every consumer in the state with transparent, safe, and world-class electricity service, making the smart meter project a top priority.

According to an official statement, a false narrative is being spread that smart meters run fast and inflate consumption. In reality, smart meters are completely safe, transparent, and consumer-friendly. They use the same consumption measurement technology as existing electronic meters. The only difference is that smart meters enable online reading and billing, eliminating human intervention and ensuring accuracy.A false impression is being spread that smart meters run fast and show higher consumption.

On August 20, as part of a statewide campaign, 550 smart meters were inspected across Uttar Pradesh, including in Lucknow and other districts. During checks in the state capital, meters of consumers such as Kanti Yadav (Vishal Khand), Rajni Singh (Chinhat), Deepak Singh (Faizabad Road), and Kamini Pandey (Indira Nagar) were all found to be recording accurate consumption. Not a single meter was found to be running abnormally.

Against the 34,05,066 smart meters installed till August 15, a total of 1,66,304 check meters have also been set up. If any consumer has doubts, a check meter can be installed at their premises for verification. Consumers are also being informed of the inspection reports to ensure complete transparency.

After installing prepaid smart meters, consumers can monitor their hourly consumption through UPPCL's smart consumer app. This makes it easier to identify which appliance is consuming the most electricity. Consumers can also recharge from the comfort of their home.

Consumers with prepaid smart meters are being given a 2 per cent discount on the prescribed tariff. Balance information is provided through SMS alerts from time to time at 30 per cent, 10 per cent, and zero balance levels. After that, a 30-day grace period and an additional three days' time is given to recharge their connection, post that the process for disconnection takes place between 6 PM and 8 AM, barring the holidays.

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation has appealed the consumers to stay away from rumours and adopt this technological change positively. (ANI)

