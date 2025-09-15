Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to ensure speedy and satisfactory redressal of public grievances and also sought feedback from complainants on the action taken by departments.

CM Yogi gave these instructions while interacting with citizens during a 'Janata Darshan' at his official residence in Lucknow, where he met more than 50 complainants from different parts of the state.

He patiently heard their grievances and instructed officials to resolve them promptly.

According to a release, issues raised during the interaction included matters related to police, revenue, housing, medical aid, education, employment, and infrastructure. Of these, 15 were related to land disputes, six to police matters, four to drainage and roads, and four to financial assistance.

Yogi Adityanath forwarded the applications to the concerned departments and instructed officials to act promptly. He assured the complainants that their concerns would be addressed at the earliest.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister also engaged with children who accompanied their parents. He enquired about their education, blessed them, and distributed chocolates, creating a warm atmosphere.

He reiterated that resolving people's problems and ensuring the prosperity of Uttar Pradesh remain the government's top priorities. Complainants expressed satisfaction after receiving responses to their grievances, the release said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Chief Minister attended the Foundation Day celebration of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) in Lucknow and lauded its progress.

Speaking at the event, CM Yogi said, "Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences has established itself as one of the top-3 medical institutes in the state. This shows that our direction is right, our leadership is right."

Reflecting on the challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, he highlighted the initial lack of preparedness in Uttar Pradesh.

"When the biggest pandemic of this century, Corona, struck, I felt that we in Uttar Pradesh were not initially ready for a pandemic like this. Our generation had seen such a pandemic for the first time. When the first Corona patient came before us, there were no labs for COVID-19 testing," he said. (ANI)

