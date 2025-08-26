Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 26 (ANI): Inaugurating the three-day "Rozgar Mahakumbh 2025" in Lucknow on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that every youth employed in Uttar Pradesh will be assured minimum wages, ending any scope for worker exploitation. He said companies must pay their employees fairly, while the state government will bear any additional burden.

This initiative, he stressed, will guarantee dignified employment, job security, and complete protection of workers' rights.

Chief Minister Yogi stated that Uttar Pradesh is set to become the first state in the country to guarantee minimum wages and salaries for every working youth. Describing the youth as a reservoir of immense energy, he said that the state's greatest strength lies in its vast young population.

CM Yogi added, "Today, UP's talent is in high demand both across India and globally, and the state, which once suffered the pain of mass migration for jobs, is now creating employment within its borders."

The Chief Minister recalled that once, entire villages migrated for work, but today, the same Uttar Pradesh is offering opportunities within the state itself--a transformation made possible by the well-planned efforts of the past eight years.

CM said, "This event reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Mission Rojgar and Viksit Bharat, ensuring that every youth gets work according to their skills and qualifications. Wherever given opportunities, UP's youth have consistently proven their talent and capabilities."

Highlighting the success of the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, CM Yogi said, "It has given traditional industries a new global identity." He informed that 96 lakh MSME units are active in the state, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, when more than 40 lakh migrant workers returned, 90% were absorbed into these MSMEs, many of whom continue to be associated with them today.

The Chief Minister also underlined that the state government has extended an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh to registered MSME entrepreneurs. With each unit employing anywhere between 2 to 10 youth, lakhs of people are securing dignified livelihoods across Uttar Pradesh. He said these initiatives are turning Prime Minister Modi's dream of 'Vocal for Local' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' into reality. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked further that the "Vishwakarma Shram Samman" and "PM Vishwakarma" schemes have been launched to honour and empower traditional artisans and craftsmen. Skilled workers such as carpenters, masons, blacksmiths, goldsmiths, potters, cobblers, and barbers are being provided free toolkits, affordable loans, and specialized training. These initiatives have enabled lakhs of people to secure both employment and dignity.

He further said, "Under the 'CM Yuva Udyami Scheme', launched on 24 January 2025, interest-free loans without collateral are being provided to youth between 21 and 40 years of age." The facility, he emphasized, is not determined by caste, creed, religion, or identity, but solely by an individual's interest and ambition. So far, more than 70,000 youth have successfully established their own enterprises through this scheme.

The Chief Minister highlighted that in the last eight years, over 8.5 lakh youth have been provided government jobs with complete transparency.

CM Yogi added, "A significant number of appointments were made in the police, education, health, agriculture, PWD, and universities. Uttar Pradesh today is recognized as the leading state in the country for providing the highest number of government jobs in such a short period."

CM Yogi underlined that the state's zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals has made Uttar Pradesh the preferred destination for investors.

Yogi added, "In the past eight years, more than 33 sectoral policies have been introduced, while a transparent system has been created through the 'Invest UP' Portal, 'Nivesh Mitra', and Single Window Platform. As a result, the state has witnessed investments exceeding ₹15 lakh crore, generating employment for 60 lakh youth."

He added that through the Uttar Pradesh Startup Mission and Skill Development Mission, youth are being trained in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Drone Technology, Robotics, and the Internet of Things. With the support of Tata Technologies, new labs and courses have been launched in ITIs and polytechnics. The government is also focusing on language training for youth going abroad--German for those heading to Germany, Japanese for those going to Japan, and similar training for other countries--ensuring they face no barriers in skill application or communication overseas. He remarked that technology constantly evolves, and it is essential to update skills in line with the changing needs of society.

Speaking on labour reforms, the Chief Minister said that labour laws are being modernised to protect workers' rights while ensuring industries operate smoothly. He assured that no outsourcing company will be allowed to exploit workers. Every worker will receive their full salary, while the government itself will bear any additional costs.

Calling the 'Rozgar Mahakumbh' a bridge between youth and industry, CM Yogi said, "The event is not just about providing jobs but also about aligning training and courses with new technological demands." He concluded by saying, "When workers and food providers are content, the state and the nation prosper. Once this is ensured, no power in the world can stop the vision of Viksit Bharat and a Viksit Uttar Pradesh." (ANI)

