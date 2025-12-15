Uttar Pradesh [India], December 15 (ANI): UP CM Yogi Adityanath has condoled the demise of Ramvilas Vedanti Maharaj, a well-known figure in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Andolan and former MP. He mentions the role he has played in the development of Ayodhya with a post on X.

"The passing of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Andolan's key pillar, former MP, and revered saint of Vashishtha Ashram at Shri Ayodhya Dham, Dr. Ramvilas Vedanti Ji Maharaj, to Goloka is an irreparable loss to the spiritual world and Sanatan culture. Humble tribute to him!", he stated.

CM Yogi also mentioned how the religious leader lived a dedicated life, spent entirely in the service of his beliefs and others.

He wrote, "His departure marks the end of an era. His life of sacrifice, dedicated to the service of religion, society, and nation, is an inspiration to us all."

He ended his post with prayers for the departed seer and wished for his disciples to get through this difficult period.

"We pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and bestow strength upon the grief-stricken disciples and followers to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!", he said.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "...We received the sorrowful news of his passing. We pray to God to grant him a place in His divine feet and give strength to his followers and family to bear this immense loss. He dedicated his life to Sanatan Dharma, served the nation and state, and worked tirelessly for the welfare of the poor..."

Ramvilas Vedanti Maharaj passed away at the age of 67 years and is remembered for his fight for the Ram Mandir and Ayodhya. He served as an MP from the BJP in 1998 and brought forth many disputed issues for the Hindu Community. He made every effort to ensure that Ram Mandir was built, supporting the BJP in their efforts to do the same. (ANI)

