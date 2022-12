Sonbhadra, Dec 20 (PTI) Police here have registered a case against Congress leader Ajay Rai for his "latka-jhatka" remark against Union minister Smriti Irani, an official said on Tuesday.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress leader on Monday took a jibe at Irani here, saying she only comes to her constituency Amethi to show "latkas" and "jhatkas", an unflattering reference to dance moves that provoked a sharp response from the BJP.

Also Read | Twist in Tale: Telangana Girl Marries Boyfriend Who ‘Kidnapped’ Her in Rajanna Sircilla; Couple Release Video and Photos of Their Wedding.

Station House Officer of Roberstganj Police Station, Balmukund Mishra, told PTI, "A case has been registered against Ajay Rai on the complaint lodged by BJP's mahila morcha head of Sonbhdra Pushpa Singh at the Robertsganj Police Station."

The case has been registered under sections 354(A) (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

Also Read | Delhi LG V K Saxena Directs Chief Secretary To Recover Rs 97 Crore From AAP for 'Political Advertisements'.

Asked if Gandhi will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, Rai had told reporters, "It has been the seat of the Gandhi family. Rahul ji has been the Lok Sabha MP from there. So has been Rajiv (Gandhi) ji and Sanjay (Gandhi) ji, and they have served it."

"Most of the factories in Amethi are on the verge of closure. Half of the factories in Jagdishpur industrial area are lying shut. Smriti Irani only comes, shows 'latka-jhatka', and leaves," Rai, who is a regional chief of the party had said.

Currently, Amethi is represented in Lok Sabha by Union Minister for Women and Child Development Irani.

Responding to the statement, Irani said Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi needed a new scriptwriter.

"You and Mummy ji need to get your mysoginistic (misogynist) goons a new speechwriter,” the Union Minister for Women and Child Development had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)