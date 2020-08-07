Azamgarh (UP), Aug 7 (PTI) A couple were killed in their sleep when their mud house collapsed on them following rains in Raunapar area here, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when Jhinakram (55) and his wife Kalawati Devi (51) were sleeping, they said.

Due to rains, the house was surrounded by water.

Locals rushed to the spot on hearing the sound and cleared the debris, but the couple had died by that time.

Officials of the district administration on Friday inspected the spot and assured compensation to the kin of the victims.

