Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): A thick layer of fog blanketed the Moradabad city in Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning, resulting in reduced visibility.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the city is expected to remain below 8 degrees Celsius.

The Regional Met Centre has issued a yellow alert of fog for the Moradabad district.

A thin layer of fog also covered the Ayodhya city of Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of today. Amid the inclement weather conditions, a large number of people thronged Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, amid the lower temperatures in Delhi on Monday, hundreds of vulnerable people sought refuge in night shelter homes across the national capital.

With the cold wave intensifying, these shelters are witnessing an influx of individuals and families in need of warmth and protection from the biting chill.

The minimum temperature recorded in the national capital on Monday was 7.8 degrees Celsius. A thin layer of fog covered Delhi this morning.

Several flights were also delayed due to fog at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted foggy conditions in the national capital for the next five days starting from January 28. The minimum temperature will range from 7-11 degrees Celsius.

The weather department also pointed out that dense foggy conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on January 28.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi on January 26 was recorded in the "poor" category as AQI recorded at 216, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The air quality in Delhi on Saturday at 8 am was recorded in the "moderate" category, with a reading of 191.

The temperature has dropped since Thursday, when the city recorded a low of 11 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

