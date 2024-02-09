Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 9 (ANI): A large number of devotees from various states gathered at the Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj and took a holy dip in the River Ganges on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Friday morning.

Devotees offered prayers to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva and also thronged the Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya for a holy dip in the river early this morning.

People also flocked to Varanasi and offered their prayers as per traditions and rituals on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

Meanwhile, devotees from across the country gathered in the holy city of Haridwar to offer prayers and take a holy dip in the River Ganges on the occasion.

They were also seen offering prayers to Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesh and the Sun while they remembered their ancestors and the departed souls of the family.

Women were seen singing devotional songs with earthen lamps and performing rituals.

Mauni Amavasya, also known as Maghi Amavasya, is a sacred Hindu occasion dedicated to honouring ancestors and predecessors.

The name "Mauni" means silence, and the day of Mauni Amavasya is dedicated to the practice of silence. On this day, devotees take a pledge to remain silent and experience spiritual elevation.

It is also believed that Mauni Amavasya is a very auspicious day to take a holy dip or 'snana' in a holy river, especially the Ganga. People worship Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva in addition to their ancestors and predecessors.

To commemorate Mauni Amavasya, devotees perform a series of rituals and maintain a Mauni Vrat. They perform Pitru Dosha puja, offer Arghya to Lord Surya and take the holy dip.

Donations, charity and organising pujas are considered to be meritorious, and people seek serenity and tranquillity in life and perform rituals for the 'Pitru Dosha'.

Meanwhile, people are also set to visit the 'Magh Mela' also called as 'Kumbh Mela' or 'Magh Kumbh Mela' organised in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj from January 6 till February 18.

The fair is held at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati rivers.

As per an official statement from the Uttar Pradesh government, over 1.90 crore pilgrims took the holy dip in 'Sangam' to attain salvation on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya last year in January 2023.

As a mark of respect, the Yogi Adityanath government showered flower petals from a helicopter, increasing the enthusiasm among the devotees. (ANI)

