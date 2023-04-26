Sambhal (UP), Apr 26 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly desecrating a Hanuman idol and damaging some items at a temple in a village here on Wednesday, police said.

The accused identified as Vikram Singh was drunk during the whole act, they said.

The incident was reported from Dewar Kheda village, following which a police team rushed to the temple and nabbed Singh, Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Chakresh Mishra said.

According to police, Singh said despite worshipping regularly, he faced several hardships. His wife and children had also abandoned him.

So, he got frustrated and broke the idol after getting intoxicated, they added.

