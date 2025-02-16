Pratapgarh (UP), February 16: A 68-year-old woman was killed and 14 others were injured when two cars collided near the Narharpur intersection on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj Highway here on Sunday, officials said. According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) East, Durgesh Kumar Singh, one vehicle was carrying pilgrims returning to Ayodhya after taking a holy dip at the Kumbh, while the other was taking devotees from Ayodhya to Prayagraj.

All injured victims were rushed to the medical college for treatment, where Kranti Devi (68) succumbed to her injuries. Barabanki Road Accident: 4 Dead, Several Injured in Bus-Tempo Traveller Collision on Purvanchal Expressway (Watch Video).

The body of the victim has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigations are underway, police said.

