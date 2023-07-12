Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police have registered another case against slain gangster Atiq Ahmed's son, Ali Ahmed, for allegedly threatening, land grabbing and demanding extortion of Rs 50 lakh in Prayagraj's Kareli, officials said on Tuesday.

Officials said that the action has been taken up on the basis of a complaint lodged by Kareli resident Danish Shakeel. Along with Ali, five other people have also been named in the FIR.

The accused threatened the complainant's sister to sell the land in his name, and failing to do so, he demanded Rs 50 lakh extortion money. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC at Dhumanganj police station in Prayagraj, the police said.

Earlier this year rejecting the bail application of Atiq Ahmed 's son Ali Ahmed in a 2021 extortion case, the Allahabad High Court observed that enlarging "such a criminal" on bail would be a threat "not only to the witnesses but also a constant threat to society".

The order was pronounced by Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh who observed that the accused is the son of one of the most dreaded criminals Atiq Ahmed and he himself has cases registered against him. Ahmed was booked for an attempt to murder and in the case of demanding extortion.

The court observed that Ali's name has also appeared in the Umesh Pal murder case, who was a prime witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case.

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal and also in the killing of a key witness in that case, Umesh Pal, in February this year.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead by men posing as journalists on April 15 night this year, while they were being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj. (ANI)

