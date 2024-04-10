Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): A fire broke out at a restaurant opposite Aligarh railway station on Wednesday early morning. The incident left one person injured, said police.

On getting the information, three fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The incident happened around 4 AM and the reason behind the fire was a short circuit.

Additional City Magistrate Sanjay Mishra said, "There is Roshni restaurant in front of the railway station. The fire broke out due to a short circuit at around 4 am.

"On receiving information, three fire brigade and police administration teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control. One person has fainted in this incident, while the damage will be assessed after investigation," he added.

Earlier, a fire broke out at a four-storey shop in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar market on Tuesday evening, according to officials. (ANI)

