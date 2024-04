Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 1 (ANI): A fire broke out at a slum in Loni, Ghaziabad, officials said.

The fire tenders are at the spot and trying to douse the fire, they said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

