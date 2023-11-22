Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): A fire broke out at a textile shop in Kanwari Ganj area of Aligarh in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, said Police.

Reportedly, the fire broke out on the first and second floors of the three-storey textile shop.

On receiving information, three fire tenders reached the spot one and the fire was brought under control.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

FFO Sanjeev Kumar informed that three fire tenders had successfully extinguished the fire. There were no casualties reported.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

