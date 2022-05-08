Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): A fire broke out on the second floor of Vishal Mega Mart in Aligarh on Sunday evening, said Vivek Sharma, Chief Fire Officer (CFO).

"A fire broke out on the second floor of Vishal Mega Mart in Aligarh, the fire fighting operations are underway," said Sharma.

Currently, the fire fighting operations are underway. The reason for the fire accident is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

