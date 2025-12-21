Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): Four criminals were injured and one accused arrested following a police operation in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, after the suspects opened fire at police, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred after the Ubhaon police station received specific intelligence about a group of criminals gathering near Mabhuban and moving towards Chainpur with plans to commit a crime, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Shukla. A police team promptly reached the location to intercept the suspects.

"On 21 December 2025, the Ubhaon police station received a tip that criminals were gathering near Mabhuban, heading towards Chainpur, with plans to commit a crime. Responding quickly, a police team arrived at the scene... As the police issued a warning, the miscreants fired at the police with the intention to kill. The police retaliated, during which four miscreants were injured, and one fled. During questioning, it was learned that the injured miscreants are Nitish Yadav, Dilip Yadav, Satish Yadav, and Rahul Verma... They confessed to murdering Ayush Yadav, alias Rahul Yadav, of Ubhaon police station, on 13 December 2025..." Shukla said.

He further explained that Rahul Verma was acting as an informant. "...Rahul Verma was acting as an informant. His brother Rohit Verma, Pawan Singh, Raj Verma, and Robin Singh conspired about the whole murder and assigned it to Dilip, Nitish, and Satish, who are the shooters..." Shukla added.

The Additional Superintendent of Police further stated that the injured accused were hospitalised under police custody. The fifth suspect, who attempted to escape during the incident, was later arrested by authorities.

"The accused were hospitalised... The fifth suspect attempting to escape was surrounded and arrested by police. He identified himself as Anand Verma... from Mau... A thorough investigation is underway, and action will be taken against those involved..." added.

Police confirmed that a detailed investigation is ongoing to ascertain the full sequence of events and the role of each accused. Strict legal action will be taken against all individuals involved in the crime. (ANI)

