Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday inaugurated an educational channel 'Swayam Prabha' online.

The channel will make digital content available to students three times in 24 hours at 4 pm, 12 pm and 8 am.

Patel took part in the Foundation Day celebrations of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University.

"University should do high-quality research work in accordance with Dr Kalam's dreams," said the Uttar Pradesh Governor. (ANI)

