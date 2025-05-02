Lucknow, May 1 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has intensified its ongoing drive against illegal madrasas, mosques, and other religious constructions in the districts bordering Nepal.

According to an official statement issued on Thursday, joint teams from the revenue and police departments are conducting raids to identify and remove these encroachments, acting on the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The ongoing campaign targets madrasas operating without official recognition and those violating prescribed standards, leading to their sealing. Unauthorised religious structures erected on government land are also being demolished following due legal procedures, the statement said.

In Shravasti district alone, five illegal madrasas were sealed on Thursday, bringing the total number to 41. Illegal mosques built on government land in Bhartha and Roshan Garh villages of Bhinga tehsil were also demolished, it said.

In Balrampur, notices were served to eight madrasas and three illegal structures at shrines (mazars) were razed, with notices issued to five more, it said.

Bahraich witnessed the removal of eight encroachments on Wednesday and Thursday in Nanpara and Mihipurwa tehsils, bringing the total demolished illegal structures in the district to 135.

In Siddharthnagar district, action was initiated against 17 illegal religious structures, including three mosques and 14 unregistered madrasas.

