Gonda, Apr 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh government has pledged to completely eradicate Tuberculosis from the state by 2025, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said on Monday.

According to the health ministry data, the state currently has approximately 1.25 lakh TB patients.

The Deputy CM said that to eradicate the disease the health department, along with staff of various departments including rural development, revenue, police, child development, at the village panchayat level, should identify and adopt patients.

He said that by doing so, proper treatment of the TB patients can be ensured.

"The Yogi Adityanath government has prepared a plan for 100 days, and a number of departments have already made their presentations," he said.

"We are committed to the development of people of every caste, religion and community. Our endeavour is that the people of the state should get pure drinking water, uninterrupted electricity supply and quality health facilities," Pathak said.

