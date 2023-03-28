Noida, Mar 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh minister Yogendra Upadhyay on Tuesday said the state has more than 9,000 registered start-ups and the government has introduced various programmes to make the workforce skilled, especially in artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT) and blockchain.

Upadhyay, the minister for higher education, science and technology, electronics and information technology, said Uttar Pradesh is marching towards a USD 1 trillion economy by creating a perfect ecosystem for start-ups, new businesses and investors.

He said this while speaking at "G20-DIA National Roadshow: Startup Kumbh" held at the Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) and Atal Incubation Centre in Greater Noida in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Meity Startup Hub (MSH).

"Uttar Pradesh will become a USD 1 trillion economy soon. Considering this, the government is setting up new initiatives to attract more entrepreneurs and start-ups. To offer a better start-up ecosystem and give Uttar Pradesh a new vision, the government has established 60 incubators and accelerators in 23 districts that will provide the start-ups with mentoring, networking and more such resources that are very important in their success," Upadhyay said.

"There are presently more than 9,000 registered start-ups in Uttar Pradesh. This figure is increasing rapidly and more aspiring entrepreneurs are coming forward. The Uttar Pradesh government, under the leadership of (Chief Minister) Yogi Adityanath, has introduced various programmes to make the workforce skilled, especially in artificial intelligence, internet of things, blockchain and much more," the minister added.

Tuesday's event at BIMTECH witnessed the presence of 50 investors, 100 start-ups, 20 speakers and 10 pitching sessions, according to an official statement.

The G20-Digital Innovation Alliance (G20-DIA) has been launched by the MeitY to recognise and support innovators that have digital solutions for global impact. G20-DIA regional meets and roadshows have been organised all over the country and the "Startup Kumbh" is one such event, the statement said.

The entire initiative will culminate in August 2023 with a grand summit in Bengaluru, where 174 selected start-ups and investors will participate, it added.

