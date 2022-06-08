Lucknow, Jun 7 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday transferred 21 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and posted nine new district magistrates, including in the capital Lucknow, and Gorakhpur.

Krishna Karunesh, vice-chairman of Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA), has been made the district magistrate of Gorakhpur while Ghaziabad district magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh II has been given the additional charge of GDA, a government spokesperson said.

District magistrate of Firozabad Suryapal Gangwar has been transferred to Lucknow while the commissioner of Prayagraj Municipal Corporation Ravi Ranjan will replace him in Firozabad.

Special secretary to the chief minister Visakh has been sent to Kanpur Nagar as the district magistrate, the spokesman said.

While district magistrate of Aligarh Selva Kumari J has been made the commissioner of Bareilly division, Basti district magistrate Soumya Agrawal has been sent to Ballia on the same post. She will replace Inder Vikram Singh, who has been shifted to Aligarh, he said.

M Priyanka Niranjan, who was the district magistrate of Jalaun, will replace Agrawal in Basti, while Chandni Singh, who was awaiting posting, will take over from Niranjan.

Jhansi Municipal Corporation Commissioner Avnish Kumar Rai has been appointed as the district magistrate of Etawah, the spokesman said.

