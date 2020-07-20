Lucknow, Jul 20 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav here on Monday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government, saying its response to the law and order and coronavirus situations has been marred by "confusion".

"The BJP government in the state is in confusion, doubt and directionless. Be it law and order or coronavirus, the situation has gone out of control,” the former UP CM said in a statement.

Also Read | Sikkim Govt Imposes Complete Lockdown in State From July 21 to July 27 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

He alleged that the administrative machinery is “working in the dark”.

"There are assurances from the chief minister but implementation is lacking," Akhilesh said, adding that there has been no impact of the weekend lockdown on coronavirus cases.

Also Read | Steven Correa of THRV Talks About Obstacles and Overcoming Them.

The law and order situation is too out of its control, said Akhilesh, stressing that even journalists are treated as “criminals".

The state has reported 51,160 confirmed cases of virus till Monday, which includes 1,192 deaths.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)