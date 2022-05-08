Bahraich, May 8 (PTI) Taking cognisance of a video of a body left outside the Bahraich district hospital amid rain, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday sought a report from the medical facility's authorities.

The district hospital is attached to the Maharaja Suheldev Medical College here.

In the video, it can be seen that the body of a youth is kept outside the emergency ward amid rain, and animals moving near it.

In a tweet in Hindi, Pathak, who is also deputy chief minister, said, "Taking cognisance of the case of a body getting wet in rain and animals roaming around in Maharaj Suheldev Medical College, Bahraich, I have asked the principal of Maharaj Suheldev Medical College, Bahraich, to submit an explanation regarding the said case."

"Orders have been given to send the report within four days," he said.

When contacted, Dr AK Sahni, the principal of the medical college told PTI, that "initial probe suggests that the video which went viral is of May 4, when there was a sudden rainfall in the night."

"On that day, some policemen had left a body on the stretcher outside the emergency ward, so that it could be taken to the mortuary," he said.

Sahni said that there are animal catcher mechanisms in the hospital, yet a cow was seen in the video.

"A clarification has been sought from the hospital management, doctors present at the emergency ward, staff and security guard as under which circumstances the body was not taken care of," he said, and added that officials found guilty in the probe will be punished.

