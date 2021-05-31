New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) The Congress on Monday demanded that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Excise Minister resign immediately in the wake of the Aligarh hooch tragedy that claimed at least 36 lives and sought a high-level judicial probe into it.

Congress leader Vivek Bansal the the victims be paid compensation of Rs 10 lakh each and free medical treatment of all those who fell ill due to the consumption of hooch.

The toll in the Aligarh hooch tragedy climbed to 36 on Monday with 11 more deaths being confirmed by the district authorities amid apprehension that it may rise further.

Viscera samples of 35 other people, who are suspected to have died after consuming spurious liquor, have been sent for examination to confirm the cause of death.

"We demand the immediate resignation of Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the Excise Minister under whose nose this tragedy took place even during the lockdown.

"We also demand a thorough probe into the entire episode by a sitting High Court judge to bring out the truth of those behind the supply of illicit liquor which took away so many lives," he told reporters.

Ram Naresh Agnihotri is the Excise Minister.

Bansal said it is a matter of deep concern that illicit liquor was being supplied even during the lockdown imposed to combat COVID-19, wherein all shops are shut across the state and people are supposed to remain indoors.

He questioned the authorities on how illicit liquor could be sold despite restrictions on the movement of people.

