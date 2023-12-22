Ghaziabad, December 22: Two minor girls died after a house caught fire in Bihooni village of Ghaziabad district's Garh Mukteshwar Block, said police. The incident occurred within the limits of Bahadugarh Police Station, Garh Mukteshwar.

DSP Garhmukteshwar, Ashutosh Shivam, while speaking to ANI, said, "Police received information from Bihooni village of Bahadurgarh Police Station area that two children have died due to a fire in the village." Gopaldas Bhawan Fire: No Injuries Reported in Blaze That Erupted in Delhi's Barakhamba Road, Says Fire Fighting Personnel (Watch Video).

Visuals From the Site:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Two minor girls dead after house catches fire in Bihuni village of Bahadugarh police station area. Ashutosh Shivam (DSP, Garhmukteshwar) says, “Police received information from village Bihuni of Bahadurgarh police station area that two children have… pic.twitter.com/AIW3Emek5w — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2023

"The police station and senior police officers immediately reached the spot and inspected the spot and prima facie it appears that the fire was caused by a short circuit. Two real sisters, one of whom is 6 years old and the other is 6 months old, were sleeping in the room that caught fire and both of them appear to have burnt to death," said DSP Shivam. He further said that the necessary legal proceedings are underway.

