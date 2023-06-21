Bareilly (UP), Jun 21 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly trying to forcibly convert his live-in partner to Islam, officials said.

"We received a complaint from a woman accusing her lover Faheem (25) and his family members of trying to force feed her beef as an attempt to convert her to Islam on June 16," Aonla police station house officer (SHO) of Satish Kumar said.

Based on the complaint, the police lodged an FIR against Faheem and six others under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The woman was in a live-in relationship with Faheem for the past few years, the SHO said.

"Faheem has been arrested and sent to jail. We are trying to arrest other accused in the case," said the SHO.

