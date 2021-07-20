Ghaziabad, Jul 20 (PTI) A man has been arrested here for uploading on a social media site a video of him brandishing a gun and declaring that he wanted to become a "don" in western Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

Hrtik Malik was arrested by the Tronica City police from the Japti area in Loni after his post went viral, they said.

A country-made pistol of .315 bore and a toy gun were seized from Malik, who is a resident Sarnawali village of Muzaffarnagar district, Tronica City Station House Officer Sandip Kumar Singh said.

"Malik said he had uploaded photos and the video with two pistols (one being a toy gun) to create fear among people,” he said, adding that the accused aspired to become a "don", chief of a criminal gang, in western Uttar Pradesh.

He has been arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 336 (one who does an act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others), according to Singh.

Malik has also been charged under provisions of the Arms Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)