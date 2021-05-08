Shahjahanpur (UP), May 8 (PTI) Police here arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with the rape of a mentally-challenged woman.

Tilhar police station SHO Harpal Singh Baliyan said on Friday, a 50-year-old mentally-challenged woman was sleeping in her hut when the accused from the same locality raped her.

Citing contents of the complaint registered against the accused, the SHO said another person made a video of the rape.

Police arrested the accused on Saturday while the woman was sent for a medical examination.

The case was registered on the complaint of a resident of the same locality, police said.

