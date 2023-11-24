Muzzafarnagar (UP), Nov 24 (PTI) A court here on Friday sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment for raping an eight-year-old girl five years ago.

The court of Special Judge Ritesh Sachdeva convicted Anil Kumar in the rape case of the eight-year-old and also slapped him with a fine of Rs 50,000, special government counsel Pradeep Balyan said.

Balyan said the incident occured in December 2018 when the accused picked the girl from school and raped her.

An FIR was lodged against Kumar at the Budhana police station and the police filed a chargesheet following investigation, the counsel added.

