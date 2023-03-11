Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 11 (PTI) A man and a woman allegedly ended their lives by consuming poison after their families refused to marry them, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Budhana area here on Friday evening, they said.

Also Read | Land-for-Job Scam: CBI Summons Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav for Second Time.

The man and the woman belonged to the same caste and took the extreme step by consuming poison in their respective houses after their families refused to marry them, police said.

Police Circle Officer Viney Gautam said the man was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Similarly, the woman was also taken to a hospital in a serious condition and she died there.

Also Read | H3N2 Outbreak in India: Experts Say 'Hong Kong Flu' Changing Pattern Unexpectedly, Hospitalisations May Go Up.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)