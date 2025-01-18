Bareilly (UP), Jan 18 (PTI) A mentally challenged woman died after she allegedly drank acid kept in the toilet of her house, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Kiratpur village in the Bhamora police station area on the night of January 16 and the woman died at the district hospital on January 17.

Prempal, the woman's uncle, told police that his 19-year-old niece Kumari Pilkush drank acid kept in the toilet of her house on Thursday night. As her condition deteriorated, her family members took her to the district hospital. She died during treatment on Friday.

He said his niece suffered a serious head injury two years ago but did not recover fully even after undergoing treatment.

Circle Officer (CO) Pankaj Srivastava said the woman's family was not ready for post-mortem examination but agreed after they were persuaded by police. The body was handed over to the family after the autopsy on Friday evening.

