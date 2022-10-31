Lucknow, Oct 31 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh minister Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu' on Monday said his official Facebook account has been hacked.

In a statement issued by the state government, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH, and Food Safety and Drug Administration said necessary action is being taken to restore the Facebook account.

Mishra also asked his followers on the social media platform not to like, comment or share any message posted on his Facebook page.

