Lucknow, March 16: The Congress will contest on all seats during the upcoming panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh, said state party president Ajay Kumar Lallu on Tuesday.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by Lallu, in which party MLAs and former MPs took part, a release issued here said. According to the release, it was unanimously decided that the Congress will contest the elections on issues like unemployment, inflation, and farmers' woes. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Bahujan Samaj Party To Contest Solo in UP Polls, Says Mayawati.

Addressing the meeting, Lallu said, “The state is passing through a phase of chaos and the government of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has proved to be a complete failure on all fronts.”

“Law and order is so bad that incidents of murder, rape and robbery are taking place daily. Unemployment is at its peak. Petrol and diesel prices are skyrocketing,” Lallu said.

