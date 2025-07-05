Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the Sambhal wedding car crash incident and annoumced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of each deceased.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in an accident in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the mishap. May the injured recover soon."

Also Read | 'Feels Like Something Divine, Blessing From Past Life': Indian Diaspora Overjoyed After Meeting PM Narendra Modi in Argentina’s Buenos Aires.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," he wrote.

The accident that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, where five people lost their lives and several others were injured after a car carrying members of a wedding procession crashed into a wall.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Civil Engineer Dies in Sleep After Drunken Brawl at Home; Wife Says Years of Abuse Drove Her To Hit Him With Wooden Stick in Self-Defence.

The incident occurred around 7:30 pm in the Junawai area, when a Bolero Neo vehicle rammed into the wall of Janta Inter College.

According to Sambhal SP KK Bishnoi, police received information about the accident in the evening and immediately rushed to the spot. "At around 7.30 pm, we received information that a Bolero Neo car had collided with the wall of Janta Inter College. Police reached the spot and removed the car with the help of a JCB," he told ANI.

"Five critically injured have been referred to Aligarh, and the other five lost their lives on the spot. They were residents of Hargovind village under the Junawai police station area," the SP added.

The victims were part of a wedding procession, and the groom was on his way to his wedding. Initial investigations suggested that the accident occurred due to a mistake by the driver.

"The car probably collided due to the driver's mistake..." SP Bishnoi later said.

Further investigation is still ongoing. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)