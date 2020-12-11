Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 11 (ANI): Vibhuti Khand Police on Thursday busted a honey-trap racket and arrested two persons for allegedly extorting Rs 30,000 from a doctor.

"Police are looking for the four other members of the racket," said Joint Commissioner of Police Nilabja Chaudhary.

Further probe in connection with the case is underway. (ANI)

