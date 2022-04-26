Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 26 (PTI) A police constable allegedly ended his life by consuming poison in his native Kutba village, police said on Tuesday.

Vinit Kumar (26), posted in Agra, had come home on leave. He took the extreme step on Monday, they said.

The reason for suicide was not immediately known. The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

