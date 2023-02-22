Sonbhadra (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) A 32-year-old Uttar Pradesh Police personnel allegedly shot himself using an AK-47 rifle, an official said on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Anubhav Yadav, a resident of Ghazipur district. He was posted as a constable at Hathinala police station, Additional Superintendent of Police Kalu Singh said.

Also Read | YouTuber Arvind Arora Booked for 'Defaming' Lawyer by Using His Wedding Video Without Consent in Gurugram.

Yadav returned from patrol duty in the evening and went to his room after informing SHO Shyam Bihari. After he did not return after a long time, his fellow constables called him but got no response.

When they reached Yadav's room, they allegedly found him lying on the bed.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Dissolves Suspended Staff Selection Commission.

Superintendent of Police Yashveer Singh has informed Yadav's family members about his death.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)