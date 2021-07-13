Noida, Jul 13 (PTI) The police in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida have launched an investigation into an allegation that four men cooked and ate omelette of four eggs of a peacock, the national bird, officials said on Tuesday.

The police have not yet lodged an FIR in the case but have got a complaint from a couple of residents of Rabupura village in Greater Noida, the officials said.

According to the complaint, a peacock had delivered four eggs in an empty plot in Beerampur village, under Jewar tehsil, recently.

"On Monday evening, four men of the village took those eggs, cooked and ate them up at the house of one of them, leading to angst among locals. Shells of the eggs were recovered from the house," the complaint read.

The complainants have demanded strict action against the accused citing peacock's status as the national bird.

"We have got a complaint and are looking into the matter. We are consulting subject experts also to ascertain the authenticity of the claims after which due action would be taken as per the law," SHO Rabupura Dinesh Yadav told PTI.

However, official sources told PTI that the matter is linked to a property dispute related to a place of worship in the village.

The peacock is a protect bird under the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

