Ayodhya (UP), Mar 18 (PTI) A 38-year-old traffic police constable died after falling from an eight-storeyed building in the Police Lines complex here, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred late Sunday night and all angles, including whether Devendra Pal fell down accidentally, jumped from the building or was pushed by someone, are being probed, Circle Officer (CO), City, Shailendra Singh said.

Also Read | Kolkata Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises to Nine, Opposition Fires ‘Corruption’ Salvo at Mamata Banerjee Government.

Pal, a resident of Agra, was deployed in Ayodhya on special duty. His original place of posting was in Firozabad district, he said.

Since, there were no CCTV cameras installed in the building, other police personnel staying in there are being interrogated separately, Singh said

Also Read | World News | Biden and Netanyahu Hold First Call in More Than a Month as Tension Grows over Food Crisis, War.

Pal was deployed in Ayodhya since the January 22 consecration ceremony of the Ram temple here, he said.

He was living on the eighth floor of the building in the Reserve Police Lines. Late on Sunday night, his family members were calling him on his mobile-phone, but there was no response, Singh said.

When repeated phone calls went unanswered, his family members called up the officer of the Police Lines, he said and added that during a search, Pal's body was spotted near the building around 11.45 pm.

The body has been sent for postmortem and family members and higher authorities have been informed of the incident, Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)