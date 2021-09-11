Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): Ahead of the UP assembly elections, BJP chief J P Nadda on Saturday said the Yogi Adityanath government will get the blessings of the people and the party will form the government in the state again with a thumping majority.

Boosting preparations for the state Assembly elections, Nadda launched the booth victory campaign virtually from Delhi.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Man Cuts Friend’s Leg After Argument Breaks Out Between The Two in Jaisalmer.

Interacting with party workers, Nadda said, "Narendra Modi, the world's most popular leader and the successful Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath who has worked for the preservation and promotion of Uttar Pradesh's great cultural heritage and spiritual prosperity, have transformed Uttar Pradesh with the help of the people and changed the political work culture. Hooliganism has ended and the politics of casteism, familialism, appeasement has been curbed."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji has always said that we have won the previous elections on the strength of our workers for Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Vikas and on this policy, we will also win the upcoming elections under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi and under the guidance of Chief Minister Adityanath. Owing to the party's policies, development work and hard work, we will win with the dedication of our workers," he added.

Also Read | Gurugram Doctor Dies by Suicide Over Harassment by Wife, In-Laws.

"Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, BJP created history by winning 325 seats in 2017 and in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, the people of Uttar Pradesh supported the politics of development. The enthusiasm of the workers of the BJP indicates the future of Uttar Pradesh," he said.

BJP chief said the aim of the party is to connect the booth and youth.

"We have to connect with the party's election campaign from booth to youth. The Yogi government has fulfilled the promises made in the 2017 elections of Uttar Pradesh. I am also happy and have faith that Yogi Adityanath's government will get the blessings of the people. With the blessings of the people, the BJP government is sure to be formed again in Uttar Pradesh with a thumping majority," he said.

Hitting out the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Nadda said, "Under the leadership of Modi Ji and under the leadership of Yogi Ji, Uttar Pradesh has written a new story of development in four and a half years. Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress governments are ruling in connivance. They have done good to nly one family, their family. SP BSP government combines crime, corruption, anarchy. Now the stream of development is flowing in the government of Yogi Ji, Modi Ji. The SP BSP Congress government in Uttar Pradesh was plagued by crime and corruption."

"Casteism, familialism, appeasement politics was at its peak in the SP BSP Congress government. Now the politics of development is at its peak in the government of Yogi Ji and Modi Ji. Even in COVID SP, BSP and Congress have done politics by tweeting and holding virtual press conferences locked in a room," he added.

Claiming that the law and order situation has improved in the Yogi government, Nadda said, "Today, the law order has improved in Uttar Pradesh. Fear is visible among the criminals. The Yogi government has seized property of the mafia. It has established a riot-free state, with zero tolerance for crime. Women are safe now. In the last 4 years, about 144 criminals were killed and 3,251 were injured in encounters." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)