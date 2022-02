New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): With the commencement of polling for the first phase of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Thursday urged the people to cast their vote to maintain the progress, happiness and prosperity of the state.

"The great people of Uttar Pradesh have seen UP becoming an Uttam Pradesh. Here the government of good governance has been seen to improve the administrative system. Today you have a golden opportunity to maintain the progress, prosperity and prosperity of the state. I request all of you, please exercise your right," said Nadda.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Phase 1 Live Updates: Voting Begins In 58 Vidhan Sabha Constituencies In UP.

Voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began on Thursday at 7:00 am.

Covering the Jat-dominated belt of western Uttar Pradesh, the first phase of polls cover 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Your One Vote Can Shape Bright Future of UP, Says Amit Shah.

These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

The voting, which will conclude at 6:00 pm today, is taking place at 25,849 polling stations and 10,766 polling centres.

As many as 623 candidates are in the fray on 58 assembly seats where polls are being held today.

As per the set norms, the campaigning for the first phase of the UP polls ended on Tuesday (February 8) at 6 pm, marking the start of a 48-hour-long silence period.

The police have sealed the borders of the state and strict vigilance is underway to maintain peace in 58 constituencies where elections are underway.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all the voters in Uttar Pradesh to participate in the elections while following the necessary COVID-19 guidelines.

"Today is the first phase of voting in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. I request all the voters to participate enthusiastically in this holy festival of democracy by following the rules of COVID. Remember - Vote first, then refreshments," read PM Modi's tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)