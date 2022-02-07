New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Due to weather issues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not travel to Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh to address the BJP's "Jan Chaupal Rally".

The Prime Minister will now address the people of Uttar Pradesh virtually at 12:30 pm today.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had also made arrangements for people to listen to the Prime Minister's address at about 75 locations expecting close to a lakh of people at these locations given the easing of restrictions by the election commission.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

