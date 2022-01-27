New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is one of the BJP's star campaigners for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, informed that he will be campaigning in Modinagar and Ghaziabad today.

"Today, I will be in Modinagar, Ghaziabad for campaigning and voter interaction in view of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections," Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

Also Read | Redmi Note 11 Series With 5,000mAh Battery Launched Globally; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

Elections for 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

The polling in the state will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

Also Read | RRB-NTPC Protest Turns Violent After Aspirants Burn Train In Bihar, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Appeals To Students Not To Break Law; Here’s All You Need To Know.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)