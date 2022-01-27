Redmi Note 11 Series has been launched in the global market. The Redmi Note 11 Series consists of Note 11, Note 11S, Note 11 Pro 4G and Note 11 Pro 5G models. Redmi Note 11 costs $179 for the 4GB + 64GB model, whereas the 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants are priced at $199 and $229, respectively. Redmi Note 11S retails at $249 for the 6GB + 64GB model, whereas the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants will be made available at $279 and $299, respectively. Redmi Note 11 Series Launching Today Globally, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G smartphone's price start at $299 for the 6GB + 64GB model. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB phones are priced at $329 and $349, respectively. On the other hand, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G will be sold at $329 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB models will be available at $349 and $379.

Redmi Note 11 Series (Photo Credits: Redmi)

Quick recap on how the #RedmiNote11Series #RiseToTheChallenge all in less than 1 minute! Any moments that impressed you so much? — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) January 26, 2022

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, it gets a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. The 4G model of Note 11 Pro also gets similar specifications as that of the 5G model except for processor and camera. Both 4G and 5G models get a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 11S features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a 90Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, a 108MP quad rear camera setup and more. On the other hand, the vanilla model of the Redmi Note 11 Series gets a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, a 50MP triple rear camera module and more.

