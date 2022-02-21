New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Ahead of the fourth phase of the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday slammed the Centre over unemployment, saying the government made the youth idle.

Speaking at a press conference held virtually, she said, "Youth study and prepare for jobs but the BJP government made them sit at home. There are 12 lakh government jobs vacant but employments are not being offered to the youth."

Prices of petrol, diesel, LPG, mustard oil are skyrocketing, it has become difficult for people to run their households, accused the Congress leader.

"During the lockdown, your business was closed. You suffered the pain of walking for miles. But Modi-Yogi governments acted irresponsibly and turned their faces away and closed their eyes, despite the pain of the people. The government didn't provide any relief," she said.

Speaking further, she made an appeal, saying these polls are important for the people since for five years they saw a government that did nothing except create differences among them.

The fourth phase of voting for the Assembly elections in UP will be held on February 23.The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

