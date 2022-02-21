Mumbai, February 21: Coal India is inviting online applications from candidates for Chief Manager and General Manager posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of Coal India at coalindia.in.

According to the notification, the recruitment is being held for a total of 14 Chief Manager and General Manager posts. Read the latest Coal India notification here. The last date to apply is March 1. Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 21 Posts in South East Central Railway Under Sports Quota at secr.indianrailways.gov.in; Check Details Here.

How To Apply For Coal India Recruitment 2022:

Candidates will be required to send application forms along with self–attested copies of required documents through speed post on to the address given below.

Dy. General Manager (Personnel/Rectt.) Coal India Limited, “Coal Bhawan”, Premise No-04, MAR Plot No.AF-III, Action Area-1A, New Town, Rajarhat, Kolkata-700156

Vacancy Details For Coal India Recruitment 2022:

Chief Manager: 10 Posts

General Manager: 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria For Coal India Recruitment 2022:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of experience and qualifications and shortlisted applicants will be called for a personal interview. Age Limit For Coal India Recruitment 2022:

Candidates must note that the age limit for both posts is 62 years.

If the candidate qualifies the basic requirement of the position, then they will be interviewed further. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Coal India for more information and updates.

