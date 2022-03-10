Uttar Pradesh, March 10: The most awaited Assembly Elections Results 2022 will be declared on March 10. The assembly elections in five poll-bound states concluded on March 7. A total of 690 assembly seats went under the polls over a period of a month. The counting of the votes will take place from 8 am onwards on March 10, and by the evening, the fate of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand will be decided for the next 5 years.

According to several exit polls, BJP will enjoy a clear majority in Uttar Pradesh and AAP in Punjab. While incumbent BJP and its rival Congress are in a close contest in Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, Goa witnessed one of the fiercest poll battles this year with no party looking to have it easy to the majority mark. Assembly Elections 2022 Results Date And Time: Know When And Where to Watch Live Streaming And Updates on Counting of Votes For UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa Polls.

Uttar Pradesh voted in 7 phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 for 403 assembly seats. On 14 February, Goa’s 40 seats and Uttarakhand’s 70 seats went to the polls in a single phase. 117-member Punjab Assembly went to polls on 20 February in a single phase while Manipur voted in two phases, on 28 February and 5 March this year.

